Covid-19 kills 25 more as another 739 test positive

Twenty-five more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 739 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,925 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 11,083 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 739 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,664,891 tests, which have resulted in 242,792 positive cases, which means that 9.11 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.62 per cent in Sindh. He said that 17,860 patients across the province are currently infected: 16,955 are in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 893 at hospitals, while 814 patients are in critical condition, of whom 89 are on life support.

He added that 1,055 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 221,007, which shows the recovery rate to be 91 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 739 fresh cases of Sindh, 505 (or 68 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 196 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District South, 162 from District East, 50 from District Malir, 48 from District Central, 27 from District Korangi and 22 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad and Matiari have reported 61 new cases each, Ghotki 20, Jamshoro 12, Tando Muhammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad 11 each, Umerkot 10, Jacobabad nine, Sujawal seven, Larkana four, Tando Allahyar three, Badin two, and Khairpur, Shikarpur, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Kambar and Kashmore one each, he added.