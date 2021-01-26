Islamabad set to host NAFL in March

ISLAMABAD: The Australian Football League (AFL), Pakistan chapter, has decided to hold National Australian Football League (NAFL) Championship in the last week of March 2021 in Islamabad.

The decision has been taken during the AFL meeting, which was presided over by league’s president Sardar Tariq Mehmood Khan. The representatives of the Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Sindh, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and various clubs have also attended the meeting. AFL Pakistan Secretary General Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali presented the one-year report of the AFP.

Sardar Tariq said the issues discussed during the meeting include holding of the championship and amendments to the current AFL’s Constitution. A total of 10 teams from across the country will be taking part in the championship. Participating teams include Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Islamabad. The championship will be played on league basis. The next meeting of the AFL Pakistan will now be held in March.