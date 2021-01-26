close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

DPTF meets to discuss current polio situation

SUKKUR: A meeting of the Divisional Polio Task Force (DPTF) was held on Monday with deputy commissioners of Hyderabad division through video link to review the post campaign achievements and to discuss the arrangements for next anti-polio drive in the division.

While presiding over the meeting, the divisional commissioner, Hyderabad, directed all the DCs and DHOs to focus on redressing the polio refusal cases of their respective districts efficiently. He also stressed for the improvement of routine immunization (RI) campaign, urging the DCs that the polio free districts must be maintained.

In the meeting, the divisional commissioner further directed the DCs to submit detail reports of health facilities, lack of staff and also the facilities needed. He further said the respective district administrations should identify the issues of less performing union councils (UCs) and should take serious action to improve their performances.

