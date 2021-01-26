Dr Firdous briefs media: Punjab has approved universal health coverage programme

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Punjab cabinet has approved the universal health coverage programme to provide health insurance to 100 per cent population of the province by December 2021, adding that the funds of Rs65 billion are being allocated for this welfare project.

These views were expressed by the Special Assistant to CM in a post-cabinet press conference at 90-SQA on Monday. Talking to media, Dr Firdous said that the cabinet has accorded approval to establish Lahore Central Business District Development Authority to promote business activities at Walton airport and its surrounding areas besides providing facilities to investors on priority basis.

She said the cabinet approved to establish Thal University in Bhakkar to bring underdeveloped regions at par with developed cities. The Special Assistant said that the cabinet has decided to establish Sialkot Development Authority besides granting approval for allocation of 1626 acres of land in Cholistan for martyrs of Pakistan Army.

She said the cabinet has decided to withdraw the collection of motor vehicles’ taxes through post offices and allowed Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to assist KPK government and start its activities there.

Dr Firdous said that the cabinet endorsed the decision of federal government to establish permanent secretariat for the Council of Common Interest. She said the cabinet approved the use of Chinese Yuan for the exchange of foreign currency for energy agreements besides deciding to close down ATC courts in Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

She said the Chief Minister Punjab has taken notice of a youth succumbing to police brutality in Faisalabad and no one will be allowed to take life of others into their own hands. She said it is better late than never and PDM has at last realized that the best agitation against the government is no-confidence move. She said that Zardari is making a futile effort to unite the divided opposition, adding that the politics of PDM is not linked with any ideology because PDM’s narrative changes with seasonal changes.

“The political circus of PDM has ended. Usman Buzdar has taken an important wicket of PML-N and this process will continue,” she added. Responding to a question, the Special Assistant said that criticism is the beauty of democracy and as a democratic party, every member of the PTI has the right to freedom of opinion and expression. “The PTI’s disgruntled members are like pigeons that always return back home.”

Dr Firdous said our coalition partners are our strength and the PM has decided to take allies alongside. She said that Mariyam Nawaz is in great shock after the operation against illegal occupants of Khokhar palace, adding that no one will be allowed to trespass on the state land. The Special Assistant said that all the stakes of Bilawal and Zardari lie in Sindh government and they will not sacrifice Sindh government at any cost.