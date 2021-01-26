Bangladesh thrash hapless WI in ODI series

CHITTAGONG: Four players hit fifties as Bangladesh made light work of the West Indies to record a 120-run win in the third One-day International here on Monday to sweep the series 3-0.

The home side bowled out a weakened Windies for 177 runs after half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan powered them to 297-6 in 50 overs.

Mohammad Saifuddin claimed 3-51, while Mustafizur Rahman (2-24) and Mehidy Hasan (2-18) chipped in with useful wickets. The Caribbeans were all out in 44.2 overs with Rovman Powell top-scoring with 47 off 49 balls.

Tamim and Mushfiqur earlier struck 64 runs each, while Shakib made 51 and Mahmudullah Riyad put an unbeaten 64 off 43 balls. “It has been fantastic for us. The hunger that the whole group showed was amazing,” Tamim said after the match.

“Coming to international cricket after 10 months, the effort the boys put (in) was amazing.” Sent in to bat first, Bangladesh — which have now won eight consecutive ODIs against the West Indies — suffered an early blow when Liton Das fell leg before wicket to Alzarri Joseph in the first over.

Kyle Mayers dismissed Najmul Hossain in an identical manner after the left-hander made 20 runs. Tamim and Shakib put on 93 for the third wicket before Joseph ended their partnership, getting Tamim caught by Akeal Hosein at mid-wicket.

Shakib was bowled by Raymon Reifer shortly after his 50, ending a 48-run stand with Mushfiqur. Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah then added 72 for the fifth wicket before Reifer struck again.

West Indies won toss

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Hosein b Joseph 64

Liton Das lbw b Joseph 0

Najmul Hossain lbw b Mayers 20

Shakib Al Hasan b Reifer 51

Mushfiqur Rahim c Joseph b Reifer 64

Mahmudullah not out 64

Soumya Sarkar run out 7

Mohammad Saifuddin not out 5

Extras (lb 4, w 15, nb 3) 22

Total (6 wickets, 50 overs) 297

Did not bat: Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-1 (Liton), 2-38 ( Najmul), 3-131 (Tamim), 4-179 ( Shakib, 5-251 ( Mushfiqur), 6-283 (Soumya)

Bowling: Joseph 10-0-48-2 (nb 1, w3), Harding 10-0-88-0 (nb2, w7), Mayers 7-0-34-1 (w1), Reifer 10-0-61-2, Hosein 10-0-46-0 (w4), Jason 3-0-16-0

West Indies

Kjorn Ottley c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 1

Sunil Ambris lbw b Mustafizur 13

Nkrumah Bonner b Saifuddin 31

Kyle Mayers lbw b Mehidy 11

Jason Mohammed c Mushfiqur b Saifuddin 17

Rovman Powell lbw b Soumya 47

Jahmar Hamilton c Mushfiqur b Mehidy 5

Raymon Reifer c and b Taskin 27

Alzarri Joseph run out 11

Akeal Hosein c Mushfiqur b Saifuddin 0

Keon Harding not out 1

Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 8, n 2) 13

Total (all out; 44.2 overs) 177

Fall: 1-7 (Ottley), 2-30 (Ambris), 3-47 (Mayers), 4-79 (Mohammed), 5-93 (Bonner), 6-117 (Hamilton), 7-155 (Powell), 8-174 (Joseph), 9-175 (Hosein), 10-177 (Reifer)

Bowling: Saifuddin 9-0-51-3 (w2), Mustafizur 6-0-24-2 (w4), Taskin 8.2-1-32-1 (nb2), Mehidy 10-2-18-2 (w1), Shakib 4.5-0-12-0, Mahmudullah 2-0-11-0(w1), Soumya 3.1-0-22-1, Najmul 1-0-4-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 120 runs

Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim

Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN),