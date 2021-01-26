close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
January 26, 2021

Ertugrul Sports beat Quetta Gladiators to clinch TSL title

Islamabad

P
PPI
January 26, 2021

KARACHI: Sheraz Kashmiri and Hidayat Khan played brilliantly to help Ertugrul Sports record a 42-run victory against Quetta Gladiators in the final of the Taiser Town Super League T-10 cricket tournament here at the Muhammad Muneer Barki Cricket Stadium.

Right-handed Sheraz blasted 52 from just 15 balls with five sixes and three fours, while Hidyat made 50 off 33 balls with three sixes and four boundaries as the winning side posted 145-6 in 10 overs. Spinners Waheed Khan and Abdul Rehman grabbed two wickets each.

Latest News

More From Islamabad