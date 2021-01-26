Stray dogs irk residents

Rawalpindi:The packs of stray dogs at Adiala Road, Defense Road, Dhok Juma, New Lalazar, Saleha Street, Hill View Lane, Usama Street and Tulsa Road have become a cause of graveconcern for the residents but the authorities concerned.

The dogs are seen roaming everywhere posing threat to people particularly for school going children. These dogs are not only roaming everywhere but entering houses freely at night.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Potohar Town Kamran Khan told ‘The News’ that we have launched a campaign to lift stray dogs from residential areas. “We did not want to kill them but we are lifting it to leave them in far off localities,” he claimed. He has admitted to receive several complaints of stray dogs they are freely moving here and there in residential areas.

Talking to ‘The News’ the affected residents said that concerned civic authorities should take

this issue seriously because stray dogs were ttacking people on regular basis. Muhammad Bashir, a resident of Defense Road, said that some three days ago, stray dogs attacked on him when he was passing through a street. Stray dogs consider itself ‘Don’ of streets and roads, he said. The stray dogs have occupied all streets and roads but concerned authorities taking this issue non-seriously, he denounced.