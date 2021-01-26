The Covid-19 pandemic has been causing healthcare and economic crises throughout the world for the last one year. Even though the virus is still here, the good news is that its vaccine has been developed. Many countries have already approved the use of the vaccine and launched aggressive vaccination programmes. However, Pakistan has not started the Covid-19 vaccine programme to date. The nation wants to know the reason for this delay. Is it because of the fact that the government is busy in fighting with the opposition parties? It is a matter of great concern that we haven’t launched the vaccination programme. In the UAE, more than 2 million people have received the vaccine, which is around 20 percent of its population. India has started an ambitious programme to vaccinate around 300 million people by August 2021 at 3,000 vaccination centres throughout the country. Those countries that have already started mass vaccination programme will be the first to overcome healthcare crisis and recover from the current economic slowdown. Therefore, we must expedite launching the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

Dubai, UAE