close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
January 26, 2021

Seven children kidnapped in Nigeria

World

AFP
January 26, 2021

Abuja: Seven children and an adult were kidnapped from an orphanage by unknown criminals outside Nigeria’s capital Abuja, police said on Monday. Aged between nine and 14, the children from the orphanage in Abaji "were plucked away between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday by a group of about 25 men," Rachel Alaje, owner of Rachel’s Home For Orphans And Vulnerable Children, told AFP by text message.

Latest News

More From World