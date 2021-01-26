close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
AFP
January 26, 2021

John Kerry ‘regrets’ US absence from climate fight

World

The Hague: New US climate envoy John Kerry said he regretted his country’s absence from the fight against climate change under Donald Trump, at a online summit of world leaders on Monday. President Joe Biden’s pointman on the issue committed the United States to efforts to make communities more resilient to the effects of climate change, the focus of the meeting hosted by the Netherlands.

