Tue Jan 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

Woman dies of Covid-19 in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 26, 2021

NOWSHERA: A woman has died from the coronavirus, bringing the number of deaths from the fatal disease to 60 in the Nowshera district. The deceased woman identified as Riaz Bibi, 58, was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex.Officials said that the cases of the coronavirus were on the rise in Nowshera as 51 more people have tested positive for the contagious disease.The latest figures have raised to 2051 the number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the district.

