Captain Safdar complains of victimisation

MANSEHRA: The former member national assembly Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar Awan has said political victimisation in the grab of accountability will not stop Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from serving the nation.

“Thought the selected prime minister has been using the National Accountability Bureau for a personal vendetta against PML-N and other political parties leadership, the time is not far when he would be out the power through the ongoing peaceful agitation launched against him by Pakistan Democratic Movement,” he said while speaking to the media at the residence of Ibrar Shah, a former local government representative. Safdar Awan, the son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said the country was passing through a difficult phase of its history as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had miserably failed to control high inflation, price-hike and unemployment. He said that PML-N was still the most popular political party of the county and PTI government couldn’t fool the people through baseless propaganda launched against its leadership. “We will never bow down to the PTI government victimisation and face the so-called accountability boldly,” said the former MNA.

Meanwhile, PML-N Mansehra chapter started reorganising the party at the union council level and office-bearers of four union councils took the oath of their respective offices in a meeting attended by the activist and workers. The district president Zafar Mehmood and general secretary Niaz Mohammad Niazi administered the oath to the newly notified office-bearers of the Khaki, Barkund, and Malikpur and Shaukat Abad union councils. “We will sweep the coming local government’s election in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as people are fed up with the PTI’s slogan of change,” said Zafar Mehmood.