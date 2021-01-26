Health workers call off strike in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) on Monday called off strike at the health facilities after the acceptance of their demands.

The strike of the doctor community was launched on Wednesday last after the incident of five persons killing in Lakki City. The lawmaker Munawar Khan, Amir Nawaz Khan and Maulana Qureshi came to the ongoing meeting the doctors on the premises of the District Health Office (DHO) where he listened to their point of view.

The MPA assured the doctors community to take up their complaints with the district and divisional administration of Bannu. He spoke telephonically to the Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Deputy Commissioner of Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Khan and conveyed the reservations of the GHA to them The DC arrived at the office of the DHO and held detailed talks with the doctors in the presence of the MPA Munawar, DHO and media persons.

President GHA, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim, Dr Manzoor, Dr Ishtiaq, Dr Hanifullah, Dr Safdar, putting discussed the demands and said that the first information report lodged against the doctors should be quashed, security provided to the hospital and their report should be registered against the handful elements who had allegedly abused the doctors including Dr Zakirullah, Dr Abdul Waheed Zakori and Dr Ishtiaq during emergency services provided to the two injured persons.

The DC sought some time from the doctors to consider their demands. In the evening, the MPA approached the doctors and informed them about the acceptance of their demands.

The GHA announced to call off their strike and Out-Patients Department would be open today (Tuesday).