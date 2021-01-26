Grid station inaugurated in Kahi area of Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has inaugurated the Kahi Grid station which is expected to benefit a large population of the Nowshera district.

The grid station would resolve the electricity low voltage problem in 36 villages of the Nizampur Tehsil of the Nowshra district.The highly-less developed Peeran area received the power supply for the first time since independence of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Pervez Khattak said work was in progress several other power projects and no area in Nowshera district would remain without electricity supply by the year 2023.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the power project on Sunday, the minister that rifts in the ranks of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had now come to limelight as its leaders had presented different narratives to dislodge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan would not come under pressure due to the opposition’s protest movement and the PTI government would complete its constitutional term,” he said this while addressing a party joining meeting after inaugurating power supply schemes at different parts of Nowshera.

Pervez Khattak believed that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders.He said staging rallies and public meetings was the right of the opposition parties and the government would never impede them but he insisted that these events would fail to pressure the government.

The federal minister said that the opposition parties wanted to save the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership, which, he said, was facing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for alleged corrupt practices.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, PML-N Maryam Nawaz and PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were not on the same page as they lacked the strategy and the agenda to oust or change the government.Pervez Khattak welcomed Bilawal’s suggestion to bring a no-confidence motion in the parliament and de-seat prime minister.

He, however, said that the PTI government would had the capability to wage a legal and constitutional battle on all fronts.The federal minister defended the NAB and rejected the opposition parties allegations that the anti-graft body was victimizing the rivals of the government.

“The cases, both the PML-N and PPP leaders are facing, were not instituted during our tenure,” he claimed.Pervez Khattak said the prime minister still enjoyed the support of the masses and the PTI was the only popular political party in the country.

He said that the PTI government was introducing the old local government system so that the problems of the people could be solved at their doorsteps.Pervez Khattak enumerated the development schemes he had completed in Nowshera. He said the projects would change the lot of the people of the district as these pertained to health, education, irrigation, agriculture.

The defence minister thanked the people of Nowshera for always putting trust in him and his other family members and electing them to the assemblies and thus giving them a chance to serve them.