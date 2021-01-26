tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Indian government has ended the subsidies that were being given to the Indian parliament’s canteens. Now, parliamentarians will be required to pay the market price. Will our government do the same? If it does so, it will save a huge amount of expenditure which can be spent on public welfare.
Huma Arif
Karachi