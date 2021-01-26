The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) set up a school for girls in the Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The key objectives of this school were to increase the enrolment of girls, reduce the dropout rate to less than 10 percent, provide quality education to students of primary classes, and improve governance of government schools through community participation. Even though these objectives are ideal and commendable, working on them seems a far cry. How can a school give the desired results and meet the objectives if it doesn’t have the basic facilities? Will girls be interested in going to those schools where classes don’t have a blackboard? Students are asked to sit on cold floor even in extremely harsh and chilly weather. Also, the NCHD haven’t paid the salaries to teachers since May 2020.

How can we even ask the teachers to teach at a school which doesn’t pay them on time? The higher authorities are requested to look into this issue and take necessary actions for the smooth operations of the school.

Aryan Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat