Govt to review social media rules, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The federal government told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, on Monday that it was ready to review the newly introduced social media regulations, earning a positive response from the court.

The IHC was informed of the government’s decision by Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Barrister Khalid Jawed Khan in a petition against the recently approved social media rules devised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Justice Minallah was told that the government will consult the petitioners and the stakeholders when it reviews the regulations. During the hearing, Justice Minallah observed: “Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution are related to fundamental rights. It seems that the stakeholders were not consulted in formulating the social media rules.”

To this, the AGP told the judge that petitioners would be consulted, adding shutting down a social media platform was not the right solution. He asked the court to grant the government some time so that the PTA and relevant stakeholders could review the rules together.

Upon hearing the government’s top lawyer, the IHC chief justice observed that it was a very positive response from the AGP, adding consultation was necessary and it was very appropriate to review the regulations.

Justice Minallah urged the petitioners to show confidence in the government officials and to expect good things from it.However, petitioner Usama Khawar interjected and toldthe court that they were invited earlier for consultations but none of their recommendations was taken into account.

To this, Justice Minallah said the court had appointed a judicial assistant to provide his input in the case, observing that the Pakistan Bar Council and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists were important stakeholders when it came to social media regulations.

He said the court will not pass any general order on the case as it could be challenged in court. Later, the IHC chief justice summoned report from the AGP in four weeks after holding consultations over the matter with the stakeholders.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier said new rules were introduced only to protect citizens and regulate social media in the country. Presiding over a meeting to review social media rules, Khan had said the new rules were not prepared to curb freedom of expression or victimise political opponents. He had also directed the authorities concerned for taking all stakeholders on board.