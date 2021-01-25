Epitome of success

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, popularly known as the pioneer of Urdu journalism in Pakistan, had the unique quality that he was aware of the capabilities of the men working under his command. He would work along with his team in every department and evaluate the performance of every new entrant himself. It was the hard work, dedication, passion, intelligence, and far-sightedness of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman that Jang grew into a popular newspaper of the country in no time. Its popularity covered new milestones with each passing year and even today it is the top Urdu newspaper of the country. Mir sahib launched The News, an English daily on Feb 11, 1991, which was the first hightech newspaper of the country. Moreover, it was in direct competition to already established English newspapers of Pakistan and catered to an even wider audience despite being new in the industry. Today, Jang Group has many popular newspapers and magazines under its umbrella, not to mention its wide network of satellite TV channels with the name of Geo TV network

The personality of Mir Sahib was a mixture of worldly achievements and humble demeanor. He was a very practical man. Contrary to the stereotypical image of autocratic editors he was a simple man with modest manners. Mir Sahib was very skeptical about luxuries and excessive spending; he would never spend on himself but lived a simple life and was often seen giving the same advice to his friends and colleagues.

Wasting time was like a sin to him, his clear thoughts and confidence in his work put him above average-thinking people. Though he was always ahead of others in many ways, personally or professionally, yet he never felt self-pride or false air or praised himself. He would always guide his colleagues with personal examples, his work, dedication, sense of commitment, and accomplishment.

His early life was full of challenges. As a young graduate, instead of seeking future in an ordinary business or a secured government service, MKR found new career for himself in which he endeavoured to give something to others. His greatness was exemplary as he believed in the magic of work, and worked day and night to achieve his objectives. He was mostly seen in his office, used to have very brief conversation, that too very professionally with his colleagues, and would always add few points as guiding tips for them.

The founder of his institution, Mir Sahib never seemed to exhaust or give up in the face of hardships. His dedication and untiring efforts have left an indelible mark on the journalistic history of Pakistan. How Mir Sahib turned Jang into a household name in no time is an extraordinary story that allows lot of learning to our new generation. In the initial days, he was a one-man army by being its printer, publisher, and distributor all by himself. He used to sell his newspaper on bicycle with no additional hands to support him. But his hard work paid off later on when Jang became a household name. Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman built his media empire brick by brick, and today, all his publications stand tall and pay glowing tribute to the man who made it from rags to riches.

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, in an effort to become a thorough journalist and publisher, many a time put his personal life and family at stake to continue the struggle for the freedom of speech in Pakistan. Moreover, he upheld the norms of social justice and equality at the cost of his health, wealth, and never gave up despite all odds. Many scholars and journalists called Mir Sahib the Benjamin Franklin of Pakistan because of his untiring services for the country as well as for guarding social and human rights of the masses. Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman succeeded in making his newspaper, Jang, the largest-circulating Urdu daily in the West Pakistan, and continued to make further improvements in it throughout his life.

Nothing comes easy in life. To achieve something, one must undergo various hardships and challenges. No pains, no gains. Everyone is given equally good minds and souls. However, successful people like Mir Sahib always remained attentive towards the challenges of life. If a person carries out his daily work in a disciplined manner and ascertains that every task is performed with maximum efficiency, they can perform their duties in a better way. This attitude also enables a person to utilise their potential positively. During the last days of his life, when Mir Sahib was not so well, and his health was deteriorating with growing age, even then he never gave up and continued to employ his level best efforts towards his work. He would come to office as usual and perform all the duties as per his routine. Not only this, but he remained accessible to his staff whenever they required assistance.

Another year has gone by since our beloved Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, left this mortal world for his heavenly abode. Mir Sahib tried to teach his juniors many good things to make them capable of facing the challenges of time throughout his career. Although his teachings were remarkable, some people took his advice very seriously while others did not. People who paid attention to what Mir Sahib said and followed his guidelines have surely succeeded in facing the challenges of work and life with ease. While those who didn’t pay attention to his advice had to suffer because they could develop no vision, courage, or commitment towards their life and work.

May Allah place Mir Sahib’s soul in eternal peace. Ameen.