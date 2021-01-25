Online voting for most impactful persons, works of decade continues

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An online voting process across the world is under way currently for the top-most 20 impactful persons and works, shortlisted by an international organisation, ‘Impact Hallmarks’, on the basis of the impact value the persons or works hold.
Pakistan’s well-known philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi, and the scientific revelations of a Pakistani scientist have also been shortlisted from among 1.6 million persons and works by the web-based organisation.
According to Lt-Col (retd) Azhar Saleem, the senior coordinating officer at SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia, the finalists are the qualified contenders from well over 190 countries and Bilquis Edhi has been shortlisted for the prestigious title Person of the Decade.