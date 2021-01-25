Online voting for most impactful persons, works of decade continues

LAHORE: An online voting process across the world is under way currently for the top-most 20 impactful persons and works, shortlisted by an international organisation, ‘Impact Hallmarks’, on the basis of the impact value the persons or works hold.

Pakistan’s well-known philanthropist and humanitarian Bilquis Edhi, and the scientific revelations of a Pakistani scientist have also been shortlisted from among 1.6 million persons and works by the web-based organisation.

According to Lt-Col (retd) Azhar Saleem, the senior coordinating officer at SAARC-ASEAN Post-Doctoral Academia, the finalists are the qualified contenders from well over 190 countries and Bilquis Edhi has been shortlisted for the prestigious title Person of the Decade.