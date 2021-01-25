PM Imran summons CCI meeting on 27th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Imran Khan has summoned the CCI meeting on January 27. The meeting will give the approval to release the results of the national census.

The meeting will also discuss the establishment of the permanent secretariat of CCI. It will also review the past decisions of the Council. Nepra’s annual report for 2018-19 will be presented. The summary to import LNG will also be discussed. Proposal to impose windfall levy on crude oil and natural gas will also be the part of CCI agenda.

The issues related to HEC regarding 18th Amendment and funding plan for health, and population likely to be discussed in the forthcoming meeting. The CCI meeting will also discuss the working of Pakistan Standard Quality and Control Authority.