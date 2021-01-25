Three injured in firing

LAHORE:Three people including two children were injured in a firing incident in Ada Plot City Raiwind here on Sunday.Amjad, a resident of Ada Plot, got into a quarrel with his neighbour Bhatti over a children’s fight. Upon which Bhatti opened indiscriminate firing, injuring Amjad, Iman Fatimam, 13, and Saeem, 12. The injured were rushed to a local hospital. Locals said the accused could have been caught, if the local police had reached the spot on time.