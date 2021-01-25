‘Tabdeeli Express’ chugging towards Sindh, say PTI leaders

The ‘Tabdeeli Express’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is now chugging towards Sindh with full speed and will result oust the ‘corrupt’ chief minister of the province from power.

This was stated by PTI Central Vice President Haleem Adil Shaikh on Sunday as he addressed a press conference in Gulshan-e-Umair Society. He said CM Murad Ali Shah should answer why he had turned the megacity of Karachi into a Katchra Kundi (garbage dump).

Reacting to the letter sent by the CM to Prime Minister Imran Khan against federal minister Ali Zaidi after a spat in a meeting of the Karachi Coordination Committee, Shaikh alleged that “the Sindh government, particularly CM Shah, have even no shame to embezzle the funds of Zakat and money of pensioners.”

“Ali Zaidi is the son of Karachi and elected representative of people of the city,” Shaikh said. “But a provincial minister, Saeed Ghani, who is himself a patron of drug peddlers in Chanesar Goth, is also asking questions from Zaidi.”

The PTI leader went on to claim that there was clear information about Ghana's involvement in supporting drug dens in a police investigation report made by then SSP Dr Rizwan Ahmed who was transferred from the province as a punishment for telling the truth.

Asking local residents to vote for PTI candidate Jansher Junejo in the PS-88 by-polls, Shaikh said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was now a crumbling wall and it needed just one more push.

“During the past 13 years, Sindh has witnessed record corruption under the patronage of CM Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance,” he added. “When voice is raised against mega corruption in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Karachi, an FIR is lodged.”

PTI Karachi President and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman asked if the CM was not responsible for corruption and bad governance in Sindh, who was. “[PPP supremo] Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would have to tell people when this mess in Sindh would be cleaned.”

Zaman said the PTI was the choice of the people of Sindh. He said Asif Zardari won from Nawabshah, Bilawal from Larkana and CM Shah from Sehwan but all these three towns were still without basic facilities.