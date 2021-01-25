close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
Xinhua
January 25, 2021

Serbia virus

World

Xinhua
January 25, 2021

BELGRADE: Serbian authorities said on Sunday that the country has found the first case of the mutant coronavirus strain which was first detected in Britain. The information was confirmed by President Aleksandar Vucic in a statement on TV Prva, a Serbian commercial television network, after he was informed about it by the Health Ministry.

