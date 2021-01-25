Serbia virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BELGRADE: Serbian authorities said on Sunday that the country has found the first case of the mutant coronavirus strain which was first detected in Britain. The information was confirmed by President Aleksandar Vucic in a statement on TV Prva, a Serbian commercial television network, after he was informed about it by the Health Ministry.