Iran rejects ‘political mediation’

TEHRAN: Iran does not accept the "political mediation" of a third country regarding the Republic of Korea (ROK)'s oil tanker Hankuk Chemi seized in early January by Tehran, since it is a "technical" affair, said on Sunday the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"As we said before, the oil tanker was seized due to the pollution of the marine environment in the Gulf, and this is an important issue all countries are sensitive about," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).