close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
X
Xinhua
January 25, 2021

Iran rejects ‘political mediation’

World

X
Xinhua
January 25, 2021

TEHRAN: Iran does not accept the "political mediation" of a third country regarding the Republic of Korea (ROK)'s oil tanker Hankuk Chemi seized in early January by Tehran, since it is a "technical" affair, said on Sunday the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"As we said before, the oil tanker was seized due to the pollution of the marine environment in the Gulf, and this is an important issue all countries are sensitive about," spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an interview with semi-official Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

Latest News

More From World