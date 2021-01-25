Muzammil takes over as new PBF chairman

ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain and Muhammad Khalid Mahmood Sunday were unanimously elected as chairman and president, respectively of the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) for the next four-year term.

According to the PBF’s Constitution, Muzammil will be the new head of the federation and will be holding all the powers.

The members of the General Council unanimously elected Muzammil as chairman. Other unanimously elected office-bearers include Muhammad Khalid Mahmood (president), Muhammad Asghar (executive vice president), Capt Syed Asad Ali Imran, Air Commodore Nadeem Ajmal Khan and Muhammad Sadiq (vice presidents), Begum Ishrat Ashraf and Shehnaz Kamal (lady vice presidents). Lt Col (r) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung (secretary general), Lt Col Nabeel Ahmed Rana (associate secretary general/joint secretary), Sumera Sattar (lady associate secretary-general/joint secretary). Muhammad Zaeem Nisar Chaudhri (treasure), Muhammad Ejaz, Syed Hafiz ur Rehman Agha, Sayyad Kamal Khan and Abdul Razak (executive members), Fareeha Farooq Khan, Asma Akram, Abida Changez and Zahida Khatoon Qureshi (lady executive members).

For the first time, the PBF has given representation to 35 percent ladies in the Executive Committee and 40 percent in its elective general council to meet the goal of gender balance.

The members also welcomed Awais Ali Khan, the chair of the PBF Athletes Commission and its secretary Rukhsana Parveen enabling the athletes to directly participate in the decision-making process of the PBF.

Muzammil thanked the house for reposing confidence in him for the endeavours to promote boxing in Pakistan. He also assured them this house is for them and their fellow athletes. He added that the PBF will introduce scholarship programs for the young athletes.

Muzammil lauded the offer from the Army Sports Directorate to organise a camp for the elite athletes.

The PBF chairman stressed that it is pertinent for all of us to understand the rules that govern boxing and entities related to it.

The Pakistan Sports Board was represented by its nominee Abdul Majeed Sandila in the election meeting.