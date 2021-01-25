close
January 25, 2021
January 25, 2021

Overpopulated

Newspost

 
January 25, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘A tale of two countries’ (Jan 16) by Asif Murad Umrani and ‘Fixing the economy’ (Jan 19) by Abbas R Siddiqui. In the 1970s, Bangladesh was overpopulated.

Now, Pakistan is facing the issue of over population. Without checking its population growth rate, Pakistan cannot compete with any South Asian country.

Ravi Kumar Emani

Hyderabad

