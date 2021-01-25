A busy road

Abul Hasan Ispahani Road – a nearly three-kilometre-long road – connects University Road with the Super Highway. Thousands of vehicles use this road on a daily basis. Despite the fact that the road witnesses a high volume of traffic, there is not a single pedestrian bridge to let residents cross the road – a thoroughfare that houses a large number of flats, residential buildings, schools, small hotels, shops, banks, etc.

Also, the signal installed at the Maskan Chowrangi has never been functional. At times, traffic police officers are also unable to manage the traffic as motorists usually try to ignore the traffic rules, thus causing traffic jams. The traffic authorities are requested to take steps to resolve this issue that is creating problems for the residents of the locality?

Faisal Siddiqi

Karachi