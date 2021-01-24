close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 24, 2021

Economic growth

Newspost

 
January 24, 2021

The importance of small and cottage industries in the development of developing countries is not hidden from anyone. Countries like Japan and Malaysia have strengthened their economies by promoting domestic and small-scale industries. Due to the unavailability of loans on easy terms, our industries, which are an important source of foreign exchange, are suffering.

All developing countries, including Pakistan, should promote small-scale and cottage industries and must offer loans on easy terms, discounts in electricity and gas bills and other related facilities. These steps will help the country eliminate unemployment and increase its GDP.

Mohammed Zulqarnain Abbasi

Murree

Latest News

More From Newspost