Economic growth

The importance of small and cottage industries in the development of developing countries is not hidden from anyone. Countries like Japan and Malaysia have strengthened their economies by promoting domestic and small-scale industries. Due to the unavailability of loans on easy terms, our industries, which are an important source of foreign exchange, are suffering.

All developing countries, including Pakistan, should promote small-scale and cottage industries and must offer loans on easy terms, discounts in electricity and gas bills and other related facilities. These steps will help the country eliminate unemployment and increase its GDP.

Mohammed Zulqarnain Abbasi

Murree