Unkempt park

A public park in Islamabad’s Sector F-9 needs immediate repair work. Its broken boundary wall poses great security risk. The CDA charges a heavy entry fee, but doesn’t utilise the same money for the maintenance of the park. Besides the basic maintenance of the park, CDA authorities will have to work towards improving the park’s security.

To generate more revenue from the park, the authorities can consider organising a number of different activities in the park for the entertainment of residents.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad