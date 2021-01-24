India’s reckless acts damaging South Asia peace: Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Pakistan has warned the international community that India, emboldened by supply of advanced weapons and technologies, was manipulating offensive doctrines of war-fighting strategies that threaten peace in South Asia and beyond.
Speaking at the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament (CD), Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said India was pursuing policies of hegemony, subversion and domination over its neighbours, all driven by an extremist ideology and hyper-nationalism saga.
"There is an unmistakable pattern and method adopted by the Indian ruling party -- staging ''false flag'' operations, externalizing blame and manipulating national sentiment to win elections," the Pakistani envoy told the 65-member panel mandated to negotiate arms control and disarmament agreements.
"This recklessness endangers regional peace and security in South Asia," he said. While pushing for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Hashmi said India continues to defy with impunity the 15-member body's resolutions by further entrenching its occupation of an
internationally recognized disputed territory -- Jammu and Kashmir. "A self-professed largest democracy in the world, it has violated every tenet of international humanitarian and human rights laws; by locking down 8 million people, shutting all means of communication and rejecting calls for independent investigations into its industrial scale abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he said.