KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said every participant of the last meeting of the Karachi Transformation Committee (KTC) witnessed the alleged insulting attitude of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.

Responding to queries of media persons while speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, Saeed Ghani said that he had himself attended the meeting of the KTC and no swearing (use of insulting remarks) took place at the meeting.

He said the Sindh CM did not respond to Ali Zaidi’s insulting attitude. “But he (the CM) did complain to Asad Umar, saying that he would write a letter to prime minister,” said Ghani. He said that neither the CM nor any of his cabinet members discussed this issue since January 16 (when the last meeting of KTC took place). “Even we didn’t know about the letter sent to the prime minister by chief minister being a confidential document,” he said. He said the letter was a confidential communication. He said that a federal minister had leaked the contents of the letter in question and also provided the same to the media showing his incompetence and ineligibility for such a high office. “The recent incident also exposed the work done by them so far for the development of Karachi. In my own viewpoint, such a person shouldn’t be a member of the (Karachi Transformation) committee nor even be the member of the cabinet,” he said. He urged the PM to look into the incident as to how contents of a confidential letter sent to him had been leaked and also given to the media.