close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 24, 2021

Body of woman recovered

National

 
January 24, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A body of an unidentified woman was recovered that was set on fire near Ghoti More around the crime scene on Saturday. The police have rounded up some suspects for investigation. Watchman Humayun Kabir, a government employee of a nearby forest of Shah Allah Ditta, registered a complaint with the Golra Police Station, saying that he saw body of a woman on fire in the nearby forest.

Latest News

More From Pakistan