Body of woman recovered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A body of an unidentified woman was recovered that was set on fire near Ghoti More around the crime scene on Saturday. The police have rounded up some suspects for investigation. Watchman Humayun Kabir, a government employee of a nearby forest of Shah Allah Ditta, registered a complaint with the Golra Police Station, saying that he saw body of a woman on fire in the nearby forest.