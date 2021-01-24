Army take lead in National Clay Open Shooting C’ship

KARACHI: Army took lead on the second day of the 6th National Clay Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on Saturday.

In the team category of skeet event, Navy clinched the gold medal while silver and bronze medals were claimed by Sindh and Sindh Bronze teams, respectively.

In the team category of trap Olympic event, Army won the gold medal. Sindh and FRA won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the individual category of skeet Olympic event, Usman Chand of Army claimed the gold medal with the score of 164/185. Abdul Sattar of Navy scored 163/185 to win the silver medal and Ahmed Usman of Sindh scored 149/185 for bronze.

In the individual category of trap Olympic event, Usman Sadiq of Sindh won gold with the score of 159/175. Farrukh Nadeem of Army scored 154/175 to claim silver and Zafar ul Haq of Army scored 139/175 for bronze.

Army tops the medals table with two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Sindh are second with one gold, two silver, and one bronze. Navy are third with one gold and one silver medal. FRA are fourth with one bronze medal.

ASF, Balochistan, and Punjab have not won any medal yet. As many as 150 shooters are participating in this Championship.