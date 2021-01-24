CM’s assistant takes notice of self-immolation attempt

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DPED) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has taken notice of the news that a differently abled employee of the Municipal Committee Jacobabad, who has been terminated from service, has attempted to self-immolate.

He has directed the deputy director of the DEPD Jacobabad to look into this matter on a priority basis and submit a report to him. Qamar has said: “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strictly directed that there should be no injustice to differently abled persons and their due rights must be protected at all costs.”

He has assured the concerned quarters that all possible measures would be taken to protect the rights of the differently-abled people, and the department had already taken many measures to facilitate the differently-abled people.