Sun Jan 24, 2021
AFP
January 24, 2021

UAE seeks to allay Danish concerns over pre-flight tests

World

AFP
January 24, 2021

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said late on Friday it was in contact with Danish authorities to "clarify the details" of the concerns over coronavirus testing that prompted them to suspend flights.

Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht announced earlier on Friday that all commercial air traffic from the UAE would be suspended for five days over concerns that its pre-flight Covid-19 tests were not rigorous enough.

"Communication is currently underway with the Danish authorities to clarify the details and cases behind the decision in order to guarantee the safety and security of all travellers," the UAE foreign ministry said.

