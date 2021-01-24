Pak Post committed to upholding country’s image

LAHORE:Pakistan Post has rejected the rumours regarding baseless news and concocted stories about the organization on social media.

According to Directorate General Public Relations Pakistan Post, all such news and stories are not true rather they are being spread to achieve the nefarious designs. “Instead, all the belongings of Pakistan Post’s customers are in safe hands and they are being well taken care of by the organization. We are striving hard to implement all the FATF’s terms and conditions to further assure the safety of the deposited amounts of the consumers so that the image of the country is not affected,” he added.