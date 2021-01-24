close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 24, 2021

Woman drug smuggler arrested

Lahore

LAHORE:Factory Area police station arrested a lady drug smuggler and recovered 3 kg of charas from her possession.

As per DPO Sheikhupura, Chowki Noor Shah Police arrested a drug dealer Arshad and Factory Area police arrested three bike lifters Aslam, Ahsan and Mulazim Hussain and recovered 3200 grams of cannabis and three motorcycles and weapons from their possession respectively.

Chowki Noor Shah Police arrested Allah Rakha and Abid Ali, Factory Area police arrested Zarq Mehboob, Ghulam Sabir and Amir Mehboob and Sharqpur Shareef police arrested Fiaz Masih and Mohsin and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

