81 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

LAHORE:District Administration Lahore continued its operation to implement Corona SOPs and sealed 81 businesses in various city localities here on Saturday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that implementation of Corona SOPs was being ensured. He said that a total of 81 shops, stores and restaurants across the city have been sealed and a fine of Rs 74,000 was imposed on the violators.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed 06 shops in Shadman area and Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi sealed 42 shops and stores. Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 19 shops and restaurants and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 10 shops and 04 restaurants while imposed fine of Rs 15000 on overcharging.

The sealed businesses included Dubai Suiting, Hafiz Book Center, Shaheen Fabrics, Riaz Tobacco, Raza Twice and Shisha Cafe, Zeeshan Data Sanitary Store Manawan, Tayyab Paint Shop Manawan, Saqib Khalid Aluminum Manawan Asif Cafe Non Shop Tajpura, Malik Ashraf Bike Market, Wasim Madina Malik Shop, Naeem Food Shop, Ramzan Faizan Khusa House, Allah Rakha New Madani Cloth, Shiraz Mira Pan Shop, Madani Autos, Akif Autos, Bismillah Autos, Haji Mubarak Autos, Al-Fatah Autos, M Owais Autos, Babar Autos, Goshi Autos, Saeed Autos, Ghous Autos, Asif Autos, Hassan Autos, Mian Mir Autos, Salman Autos, Faizan Autos, Rea Autos, Five Star Autos, Shahid Autos, Attari Autos , Ali Tariq Autos, New King Autos, Ahmed Autos, C&B Autos, Noor Autos, Ghous Gilani Autos, Farid Autos, Ghulam Rasool Autos, Mian Akhlaq Autos, Waqas Autos, Mudassar Autos and Waleed Autos were sealed. Ben & Green Bakery in Tehsil City, Malvo Bakery, Plz Pharmacy, Service Shows, Sheikh Store, Majeed Hafeez Traders, Pak Paint & Hardware, Bashir Penthouse, M Jahan Gas, Wasim Glass House, Mehr Baradar Sofa Shop, Xway Shows 6, Iftikhar Sanitary Store, Home Hardware Store, Rehman Hotel, Shah Hotel and Darwish Hotel were sealed. Rana Sanitary Store, Zafar Ali Grocery Store, Ashiq Pan Shop, Car Audio Galaxy, Shahid Shows, Naeem Crockery Store, Khalil Bakery, Defense Vegetable Fruit Shop, Optics Optical, Khadim Tailors, KFC Cafe DHA Phase One , Hot & Spicy DHA Phase One, Iceland Juice Corner DHA Phase One and Karachi Red Rock DHA Phase One.