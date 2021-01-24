Opp hiding behind politics, democracy to save corruption: Azam Swati

LAHORE:The opposition is hiding behind politics, democracy and parliament to save its corruption, said Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati in a press conference held at Railways Headquarters here on Saturday.

He said the opposition would get nothing if it comes to Islamabad. The opposition will be badly defeated, he said. He says, “I will distribute sweets when the opposition resigns from the assemblies.”

Only Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani can call the NAB chairman, said Swati while responding to a question. He said, “What Shibli Faraz said he was right.”

In the Broadsheet case, those whose hands are black will face consequences and their faces will also be black, said Azam Swati. Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati asked for a year to run the railways. He set a target of Rs 36 billion freight.

“During a meeting with NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal I told him to hang the corrupt officials involved in corruption. The problem of 96pc signal was completed. In-sha-Allah, based on my performance, I will stay in the railways for two years and six months till the government fixes the railways.”

The minister while estimating the loss of the railways gave a programme to bring it back to normal condition. He said railways will be replaced with new business model and new infrastructure.

He said he was not using anything of the government, adding he himself was bearing the cost of saloon with his family.

He said, “My focus right now is on the freight business. My statement regarding overtime of workers in Railways Peshawar Division was taken out of context. If the railways are to be repaired, then my statement should not be taken out of context. Officers and workers who work in the world are rewarded with overtime. These are the basic principles of business. Any worker who works in railways will be given overtime and those who do not work will not be given overtime.”

If railways are to be improved, then it has to stand as a business model. If I have done business in the United States for myself, I will run the railways in the same way. I will run the railways with a new business model and new infrastructure, he said.