Pakistani origin Russian scientist invents medicine for COVID-19

Islamabad:Pakistani origin Russian scientist Prof. Dr. Jan Alam Saturday introduced the media to a mineral-based medicine invented by him for the treatment of coronavirus. Based on nanotechnology, Minerolytevir is a 5th generation medicine that has been registered

by the Drug Regulation Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, Dr. Jan claimed that the medicine has no side-effects, is completely safe for human beings, and can even be used by a day-old child. “A patient diagnosed with COVID-19 can be cured within 10 days by using this medicine. Patients on ventilatory support can be saved by using it through nebulisation. Just one mist of spray on the face and other body parts saves a person for 3-4 hours in these crucial days of the pandemic,” Dr. Jan claimed.

The Russian professor said, he is the first scientist in the world to have invented a medicine for the treatment of coronavirus and claimed that numerous patients who had used his medicine had been cured, both in Pakistan as well as in Russia. Dr. Jan Alam requested the government to introduce his medicine in government hospitals to save precious lives. He said, he has invented 20 medicines including that for the treatment of cancer.

Dr. Jan Alam has been given top national awards by the Russian government for his services and inventions in the field of medicine. He won the award for the Best Scientist in Pharmacology in Geneva in 2018, in Paris in 2019 Paris, and for his Minerolytevir in 2020, again in Paris.