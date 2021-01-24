Two more die of COVID-19, 108 test positive

Islamabad:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from Islamabad Capital Territory while no death due to the illness has been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that another 108 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the twin cities taking tally to over 53,000 of which 1,044 have already lost their lives.

Of a total of 53,028 patients so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi, 50,022 have achieved complete cure while there were a total of 1,962 active cases of the disease from the region on Saturday. As many as 81 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from ICT taking tally to 40,629 of which 38,534 have recovered and 463 have lost their lives. On Saturday, there were 1,632 active cases of the illness from the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 27 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally to 12,399 of which 11,488 have been discharged after treatment according to the district health department. On Saturday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 belonging to Rawalpindi was 330.

The number of admitted patients belonging to the district at the healthcare facilities was 31 on Saturday while 299 confirmed patients of the disease were in home isolation.