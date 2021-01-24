close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
Bureau report
January 24, 2021

Three more die of corona in KP

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least three more people died of coronavirus infection, taking the total numbers of deaths to 1826 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department on Saturday said that 294 new cases of the virus have been reported from the province during 24 hours, which has taken the number of total cases to 64,945.It said that 284 patients recovered from the disease during the same period, after which the numbers of recoveries reached 59,897 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

