13 bikers arrested over one wheeling

PESHAWAR: Traffic police Saturday apprehended 13 bike-riders for one-wheeling at Northern Bypass Road.

Taking action on public complaints regarding one-wheeling by bikers, the City Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat directed concerned staff to nab those performing one-wheeling that was also banned by the district administration.

The police team conducted a raid on Northern Bypass Road and arrested 13 bike-riders involved in one-wheeling and also confiscated motorcycles from their possessions.Meanwhile, the CTO in a statement warned that actions against one-wheeling would continue and no leniency would be shown towards those playing with their own and others’’ lives. He said one-wheeling is the most dangerous activity which claims many lives every year.