close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
January 24, 2021

13 bikers arrested over one wheeling

Peshawar

A
APP
January 24, 2021

PESHAWAR: Traffic police Saturday apprehended 13 bike-riders for one-wheeling at Northern Bypass Road.

Taking action on public complaints regarding one-wheeling by bikers, the City Traffic Officer Abbass Majeed Marwat directed concerned staff to nab those performing one-wheeling that was also banned by the district administration.

The police team conducted a raid on Northern Bypass Road and arrested 13 bike-riders involved in one-wheeling and also confiscated motorcycles from their possessions.Meanwhile, the CTO in a statement warned that actions against one-wheeling would continue and no leniency would be shown towards those playing with their own and others’’ lives. He said one-wheeling is the most dangerous activity which claims many lives every year.

Latest News

More From Peshawar