Civil judge, accomplice booked for gang rape

By our correspondent

LAHORE: A civil judge of DG Khan and his accomplice were booked in a gang rape case in Civil Lines Police Station, but instead of proceeding with the investigations and conducting medical examination of the victim, the police was pressurising the victim woman to withdraw the case.

According to the FIR No 31/21, the judge took the victim woman, a resident of Multan, to a rest house where he and an accomplice gang raped her. The victim managed to lodge FIR after hectic efforts but since then she had been mysteriously missing. According to FIR, the victim was an acquaintance of the judge and had given him ten tolas of gold for getting her sister some job. But she was not provided the job and after one year the victim demanded the gold back. The judge called her to DG Khan and on the pretext of giving her the gold, he took her in his car to a rest house where his unnamed accomplice was waiting. They raped her on gun point.

The victim first reportedly went to the sessions judge for registering the case, then she went to Civil Lines Police Station where she managed to lodge the case. The SHO concerned Gulzar Haider told the media that the victim had been missing after registering the case and was not available for medical examination. He said no investigations were made as the mobile phones of the victim and the accused judge were switched off. When contacted, the DPO DG Khan office confirmed the case.