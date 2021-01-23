Punjab governor condemns Indian terrorism in IHK

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, in a statement issued on Friday, said that political and religious parties must unite against Indian conspiracies. Punjab Governor said India is sponsoring terrorist groups in Kashmir which is a threat to peace in the region. PDM should also prefer national interest over political interests, he said.

Sarwar said that Indiaâ€™s new conspiracies are being exposed every day to shatter the peace of the region. The true face of Narendra Modi has also been exposed to the world after India's great double game to sabotage the Afghan peace process, he said.

He said it is high time for the United Nations and other international organizations to break their silence over Indiaâ€™s sponsorship to terrorism. â€˜India is a threat to peace and the biggest facilitator of terrorist organizations including ISIS in the region, he reiterated.

Unfortunately, the conscience of the world powers, including the United Nations, is dead. The time has come that the United Nations must declare India a terrorist country, he added. Despite all the atrocities on Kashmiris, India has failed to suppress their struggle for freedom.

Now, India is conspiring to use ISIS and other terrorist organizations against Kashmiris but it will not succeed in its evil plan. He said that the whole nation is behind the Kashmiris under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Regarding Pakistan Armed Forces, Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan's defense is in strong hands. Pakistan has the strongest Armed Forces who are ready to thwart all Indian conspiracies.