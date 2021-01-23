close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
Pizza delivery boy missing since Jan 14

Karachi

A teenage was allegedly kidnapped in Garden on Friday. According to police, the pizza delivery boy, Junaid, had been missing since January 14 after he left work apparently to visit a female friend. His mobile phone has remained switched off since then. The family of the boy suspected that he had been kidnapped. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons at the Garden police station on behalf of an uncle of the boy.

