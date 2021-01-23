Pizza delivery boy missing since Jan 14

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A teenage was allegedly kidnapped in Garden on Friday. According to police, the pizza delivery boy, Junaid, had been missing since January 14 after he left work apparently to visit a female friend. His mobile phone has remained switched off since then. The family of the boy suspected that he had been kidnapped. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons at the Garden police station on behalf of an uncle of the boy.