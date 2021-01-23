close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 23, 2021

Fire destroys forest in Balakot

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: Unidentified people torched the thick forest in Khaith Serash area in Balakot tehsil on Friday.The fire, which was rapidly spread all-around, left the standing trees, grass and bushes destroyed. According to locals, the wildlife was also affected adversely because of the fire, which was put out by the locals after hectic efforts of hours.

