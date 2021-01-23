Watchdog needed to protect animals

Islamabad:Dr Wajiha Javed, representing, Rabies Free Pakistan has called for a multi-sectoral approach to sensitise the society about the animals’ rights.

Dr Wajiha was addressing a webinar on ‘Plight of street animals in Pakistan: state of animal rights and a need for legislation’ organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute. Dr Wajiha said that instead of condoning dogs, we need to vaccinate the dogs for rabies. Besides, the dogs’ population could be controlled in a more humane way, instead of killing them or poisoning them.

The provincial and district governments need to work with the animal protection organisations to treat the rabies-infected dogs and scientifically control their population, she said highlighting the need to create awareness among people through textbooks by including lessons showing compassion towards animals.

Zeba Masood, Founder Lucky Animal Protection Shelter (LAPS), Peshawar said that our young generation should be sensitised about the cruelty against animals. She lamented that the absence of any action in the province is an unfortunate apathy towards animal rights.

Animal Rights Activist, Ms. Faryal Haq Nawaz, was of the view that the lack of support from our legal, political, and social system was the main hurdle in treating animals with kindness. She added that we need to take smart leverage on all the existing laws and rules regarding animals and put personal effort to create a better planet for the animals.