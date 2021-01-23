Khawaja Asif sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif to jail on 14-day judicial remand in an assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings, wherein the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Asif on the expiry of his physical remand term.

NAB Prosecutor Asim Mumtaz requested the court to extend the physical remand of the PML-N leader for another 14 days as the investigation could not be completed. He apprised the court of progress made during the investigation and stated that Asif was questioned about the alleged amounts received in his accounts.

He told the court that millions — and various other amounts — were deposited in Asif’s personal accounts. At this stage, Asif “admitted that he received all these amounts”, he said. He said further investigation was required about the sources of the amounts.

To a court query, the prosecutor stated the bureau had also summoned the owner of the company wherein Khawaja Asif was employed. However, a counsel on behalf of Asif argued that the bureau had completed its investigations.

All the record had already been given to the bureau, whereas the Supreme Court had cleared Khawaja Asif in the matter of his employment abroad, he added. He requested the court to ask the bureau to give in-writing as to what aspects needed further investigations now.

At this, the court questioned the NAB prosecutor as to why they needed physical remand because Khawaja Asif had already given his written statement during the investigations. To this, the investigation officer submitted that a large amount was transferred in Asif’s accounts and it needed further probe.

Subsequently, the court rejected NAB’s plea for extension in physical remand, and sent Khawaja Asif to jail on judicial remand until February 4.