China sanctions 28 Trump team members, including Pompeo

BEIJING: The Chinese government has announced sanctions against outgoing secretary of state Mike Pompeo and 27 other high-ranking officials under former President Donald Trump, accusing them of "prejudice and hatred against China."

In a strongly-worded statement published after US President Joe Biden was sworn into office in the early hours of Thursday morning, Beijing time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the former Trump administration officials were "anti-China politicians" who had undermined the relationship between the US and China, reported international media.

"They have planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-US relations," the statement said. The 28 former officials and their immediate family members would be banned from entering mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. In addition, companies and institutions associated with those named would be restricted from doing business with China.